Lutz has reached a multi-year agreement to stay with the Saints, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Attached to a dome team with an elite offense, Lutz owns career conversion rates of 87 percent on field goals and 97 percent on PATs. He's been a reliable starter for fantasy owners, with the only drawback being the Saints' consistent excellence converting red-zone opportunities into touchdowns. While he hasn't shown the same ceiling as a Justin Tucker or Greg Zuerlein, the 24-year-old has a strong argument to be drafted as a top-five kicker in 2019.