Lutz restructured his contract with the Saints on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Networkreports.
The veteran kicker actually took a bit of a pay cut as he'll have a chance to earn back only half of the $1.5 million via incentives this season. Perhaps more importantly, this moves essentially assures the 28-year-old will at least be on the team entering the 2023 season after finishing this season 23-of-31 on field-goal tries including going 8-of-14 from attempts from 40-plus yards out. Lutz missed the entire 2021 season with an abdomen injury that resulted in core-muscle surgery.