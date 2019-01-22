Saints' Wil Lutz: Tallies 11 points Sunday
Lutz made all three of his field goals and both of his extra points to total 11 points in Sunday's NFC Championship.
Lutz performed solidly for the Saints in the postseason, going 5-for-6 on field goals while hitting all four of his extra points. His lone miss came on a 52-yard field goal against Philadelphia in the divisional round. He'll now set his sights on again being one of the league's top kickers in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge best picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...