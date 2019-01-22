Lutz made all three of his field goals and both of his extra points to total 11 points in Sunday's NFC Championship.

Lutz performed solidly for the Saints in the postseason, going 5-for-6 on field goals while hitting all four of his extra points. His lone miss came on a 52-yard field goal against Philadelphia in the divisional round. He'll now set his sights on again being one of the league's top kickers in 2019.