Saints' Wil Lutz: Two field goals in Week 4
Lutz made two-of-three field goals in Sunday's win against the Dolphins. He also converted two extra-point attempts.
After connecting on 19 straight field goals in a streak that dated back to last year, Lutz has now missed a field goal in each of his last three games. Against the Dolphins, the Saints kicker pushed his first attempt -- a 41-yard try-- well wide. Still, head coach Sean Payton did not hesitate to trot Lutz out a few drives later for a clutch kick to break a scoreless game at the end of the half. With the New Orleans offense starting to find a rhythm, Lutz should continue to be a solid fantasy option in most leagues, as the young kicker now has at least eight points in every game this year. The Saints, however, will be on bye in Week 5 so owners will have to explore alternative options.
