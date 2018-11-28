Saints' Wil Lutz: Will play Thursday
Lutz (back) does not have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
Lutz was upgraded to full practice Wednesday after having been limited to begin the week, and appears to have fully recovered from his back injury. The 24-year-old has not missed a kick since Week 5 of the regular season, and remains one of the top fantasy options at the kicker position heading into Thursday Night Football.
