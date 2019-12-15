Play

Clapp (elbow) doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's game against the Colts, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Clapp didn't play Week 14 due to the elbow injury but will be back in action for Monday's game versus Indianapolis. The 24-year-old will provide interior depth on the offensive line for the Saints.

