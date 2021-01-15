site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: saints-will-clapp-dnp-on-friday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Saints' Will Clapp: DNP on Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Clapp (undisclosed) was listed as DNP on Friday.
While it is unclear what injury Clapp is dealing with currently, he is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's NFC divisional-round matchup against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read