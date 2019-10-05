Play

Clapp (hand) is absent from the Saints' injury report heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Clapp sat out last week's victory over the Cowboys. He was subsequently limited at practice earlier in the week before logging a full workload Friday. Look for him to resume his usual role providing offensive line depth assuming he avoids any setbacks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories