The Saints have ruled Clapp out for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys due to a hand injury, Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune reports.

Clapp primarily provides depth at center, while also contributing on special teams. Thus, his absence is not expected to have much of an impact. His next chance to suit up will be in Week 5 against the Buccaneers.

