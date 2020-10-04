site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Will Clapp: Signs with active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
The Saints signed Clapp to the active roster Saturday.
Clapp will serve as depth on the Saints' offensive line until Andrus Peat (ankle) returns to the lineup.
