Clapp tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Buccaneers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Saints' depth behind starting guards Cesar Ruiz and Andrus Peat is more questionable now, as Derrick Henry will be the primary backup for both players. Depending on when Clapp tested positive, he may be available for the NFC championship game.