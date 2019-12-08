Play

Clapp (elbow) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Clapp was downgraded to a non-participant for Friday's practice with the elbow issue, so this news isn't quite surprising. With the LSU product out, Nick Easton and Ethan Greenidge will be the main depth offensive linemen on the inside.

