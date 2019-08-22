Saints' Will Compton: Heading to Big Easy
The Saints signed Compton on Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Compton spent 2018 with the Titans, primarily playing on special teams, making 16 tackles and forcing a fumble. The 29-year-old will look to add depth to a solid linebacking core, and could certainly earn a spot on the roster with the help of his special teams prowess.
