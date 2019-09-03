Compton (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per the NFL transactions page.

Compton joined the team late in preseason, and unfortunately he suffered an ankle injury in the preseason finale. While the initial prognosis of his injury was mild, it's clearly more severe as Compton will be shut down for the season.

