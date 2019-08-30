Compton exited Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins with an ankle injury, NOLA.com reports.

Compton had four tackles (one solo) before rolling his ankle late in the first quarter. The 29-year-old was designated probable to return, but he never actually retook the field and finished with 10 defensive snaps.

