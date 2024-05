Harris signed a one-year contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Harris spent the first five seasons of his career in Detroit after the Lions selected him in the third round of the 2019 Draft. However, he saw his role diminish greatly in 2023, moving to more of a special teams role and rarely taking the field on defense. The move to New Orleans should give him a fresh start and the opportunity to earn a larger role with experience at both corner and safety.