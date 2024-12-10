Harris finished Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants with six tackles (five solo) and one pass defense.

Harris has played in every single defensive snap in the four games since returning from injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Over that span, he has logged 25 tackles (15 solo) and one pass defense. Harris and the Saints' secondary weren't tested that much by Drew Lock on Sunday, but they'll have their work cut out for them in Week 15 against Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 15.