The Saints agreed to terms with Gay on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

A two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, Gay started 47 games across four seasons with Kansas City and is coming off a 2023 in which he recorded 58 tackles (44 solo), three fumble recoveries, one interception and one sack across 15 starts. He'll team up with veteran Demario Davis and 2021 second-rounder Pete Werner at linebacker for the Saints.