Saints' Willie Snead: At the heart of playoff defeat

Snead caught two passes on three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round loss to the Vikings.

With Brandon Coleman out with a neck injury, Snead played 46 of the Saints' 68 offensive snaps (68 percent). Despite the increased playing time, Snead had only a modest impact on the box score. Nevertheless, the former undrafted free agent was at the heart of one of the wildest finishes in playoff history. With the Saints down just six with a little over nine minutes to play in the game, Snead, a former high school quarterback, overthrew running back Alvin Kamara on a trick play that could have been a 64-yard touchdown. Snead, however, made up for his mistake with a clutch 13-yard reception on fourth-and-10 with under a minute left in the game -- a play which led to a Wil Lutz field goal to give the Saints a one-point lead before Stefon Diggs' 61-yard touchdown catch won the game for the Vikings on the final play. After notching nearly 70 catches and 1,000 yards in both 2015 and 2016, Snead appeared to fall behind Coleman on the receiver depth chart and finished a suspension- and injury-plagued campaign with only eight catches for 92 yards in 11 games. Snead will be a restricted free agent this offseason, but even if he returns to New Orleans, he will not be a particularly attractive fantasy target in 2018 so long as Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn remain ahead of him on the depth chart.