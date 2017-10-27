Saints' Willie Snead: Cleared to face Chicago

Snead (hamstring) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bears, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Snead was a full practice participant all week and shouldn't have any physical limitations. His role remains a concern, given that he logged only 30 percent of offensive snaps in his lone appearance of the season back in Week 6. It won't be surprising if Snead is limited to a part-time role against the Bears.