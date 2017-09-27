Saints' Willie Snead: Could be limited in first game

Saints coach Sean Payton wants to see how Snead looks at practice before determining the extent of the wideout's role for Week 4 against the Dolphins, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Reinstated from a pregame suspension earlier in the week, Snead hasn't practiced with his teammates since August and may need some time to work his way into full game shape. The 6-foot-6 Brandon Coleman has been an effective replacement in the slot, catching seven of 10 targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Snead isn't nearly as much of a threat in the red zone, but he nonetheless figures to get far more total volume than Coleman due to his proven ability to get open on short and intermediate routes. Snead averaged 4.7 catches for 62.6 yards on 6.9 targets per game over his first two seasons, albeit with just seven touchdowns in 20 games. He's worth owning in the vast majority of leagues.