Saints' Willie Snead: Could see expanded role in Week 15
Snead is expected to take on a larger role in the Saints' offense in Sunday's game against the Jets with Ted Ginn (ribs) set to miss the contest, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Ginn's absence will likely open up a starting role for Brandon Coleman opposite Michael Thomas, while Snead presumably settles in as the No. 3 wide receiver. Coleman, Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara are safer bets to earn more targets, but Snead, who has been marginalized in the offense this season since returning from a suspension and a hamstring injury in Week 6, should have his best opportunity of the campaign to gain traction in the team's passing attack. With no more than two catches or 31 receiving yards in any game this season, Snead remains mostly a speculative play, albeit a somewhat attractive one due to his strong production the previous two seasons.
