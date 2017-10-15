Saints' Willie Snead: Game-time decision Sunday

Snead (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Snead missed the first three games of the season while serving a suspension, he picked up a hamstring injury in his preparation for the Week 4 contest against the Dolphins and is still awaiting his 2017 debut. Snead benefited from some additional rest while the Saints were on bye in Week 5, but the hamstring still resulted in his practice participation being limited during the current week. The Saints will assess Snead's health during pregame warmups before making a call on his status, but even if he's active, it's looking unlikely that he would earn a full slate of snaps right off the bat. As he gets healthier, however, look for Snead to gain more separation from the likes of Ted Ginn and Brandon Coleman as the Saints' clear No. 2 receiver behind Michael Thomas.