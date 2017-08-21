Saints' Willie Snead: Gets extended snaps in second preseason game
Snead caught two passes for 14 yards in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers.
Snead's pedestrian performance in the second preseason game wasn't particularly notable -- especially with backup quarterbacks Chase Daniel and Ryan Nassib at the helm -- but it was interesting that the presumed starting receiver played well into the fourth quarter. According to head coach Sean Payton, Snead's extended action was merely an effort to get the receiver some extra reps, as the 24-year-old had missed a portion of training camp due to an undisclosed injury. Snead was listed behind newcomer Ted Ginn on the Saints' initial unofficial depth chart, but that placement is likely a formality. Snead has proven to be one of Drew Brees' most trusted targets, so he should see plenty of snaps this season, both from the slot and as an outside receiver.
More News
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Signs exclusive-rights tender•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Not holding out of camp•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Present for start of workouts•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Should be busy underneath•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Expected to receive ERFA tender from Saints•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Under evaluation for concussion•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...