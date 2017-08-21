Saints' Willie Snead: Gets extended snaps in second preseason game

Snead caught two passes for 14 yards in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers.

Snead's pedestrian performance in the second preseason game wasn't particularly notable -- especially with backup quarterbacks Chase Daniel and Ryan Nassib at the helm -- but it was interesting that the presumed starting receiver played well into the fourth quarter. According to head coach Sean Payton, Snead's extended action was merely an effort to get the receiver some extra reps, as the 24-year-old had missed a portion of training camp due to an undisclosed injury. Snead was listed behind newcomer Ted Ginn on the Saints' initial unofficial depth chart, but that placement is likely a formality. Snead has proven to be one of Drew Brees' most trusted targets, so he should see plenty of snaps this season, both from the slot and as an outside receiver.