Saints' Willie Snead: Gets original-round tender

The Saints are using an original-round restricted free agent tender on Snead, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.

Given that Snead entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent, the Saints won't receive any compensation if they fail to match an offer sheet from another team. This move provides a strong hint the team is fine with letting him go, considering a second-round tender only would've cost about $1 million more and essentially would've locked Snead in for another year in New Orleans. The 25-year-old dealt was limited by a DUI suspension and hamstring injury while catching only eight passes in 11 games last season, but he nonetheless figures to draw outside interest, considering he had 984 and 895 yards his first two seasons in the league.