Saints' Willie Snead: Has best game on limited snaps

Snead logged 36 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Panthers, catching both of his targets for 31 yards.

Snead had his best game of the season, but he's still merely serving as the No. 4 receiver in an offense that likes to lean on its running game. Even if he were to surpass Brandon Coleman and reclaim the No. 3 role, Snead probably wouldn't draw more than four or five targets per game.