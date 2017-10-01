Play

Saints' Willie Snead: Inactive Sunday

Snead (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins at Wembley Stadium.

Snead, who was eligible to return to action after serving a three-game suspension to start the season, was limited in practice Friday and the Saints will elect to give him some added time to recover from his injury and get up to speed, with an eye toward Week 6's game against the Lions. The Saints are on bye next week.

