Saints' Willie Snead: Inactive Sunday
Snead (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins at Wembley Stadium.
Snead, who was eligible to return to action after serving a three-game suspension to start the season, was limited in practice Friday and the Saints will elect to give him some added time to recover from his injury and get up to speed, with an eye toward Week 6's game against the Lions. The Saints are on bye next week.
More News
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...