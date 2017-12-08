Saints' Willie Snead: Invisible yet again
Snead caught one pass on two targets for zero yards in Thursday night's loss to the Falcons.
Snead played 22 of 52 offensive snaps (42 percent), which represents an increase over prior weeks. Still, Snead was unable to do much of anything with the additional playing time, failing to gain a yard on his only reception. It's been a lost year for a player many pegged to be the primary beneficiary of Brandin Cooks' offseason departure and there are few signs that things will turn around in the season's final month.
