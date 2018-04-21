Saints' Willie Snead: Likely headed to Baltimore

The Saints are not expecting to match the two-year offer sheet Snead signed with the Ravens, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Snead, a restricted free agent, signed a two-year offer sheet with the Ravens worth up to $10.4 million, which may be back-loaded or heavy on incentives. The Saints recently signed Cameron Meredith from the Bears and re-signed Brandon Coleman, so they have less of a need at wide receiver. The 25-year-old will presumably fill a need for the Ravens in the slot, while Michael Crabtree and John Brown are expected to be the primary perimeter receivers. An undrafted free agent in 2014, Snead compiled 141 receptions for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns across 30 games between the 2015 and 2016 seasons, but never really got reintegrated in the offense after starting last season with a DUI suspension and a hamstring injury. Barring any last minute second thoughts, Snead appear set to head to Baltimore for the 2018 season.