Saints' Willie Snead: Likely out Sunday

Snead (hamstring) is expected to miss Sunday's game at Green Bay, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

While logging 30 percent of the offensive snaps in his season debut last Sunday against the Lions, Snead gathered in just one of three passes for 11 yards. He proceeded to practice in a limited capacity all week, but the Saints will seemingly exercise caution this weekend to ensure his doesn't aggravate his hamstring in soggy Lambeau Field. In Snead's absence, Ted Ginn and Brandon Coleman will receive a bump in relevance behind top wideout Michael Thomas.