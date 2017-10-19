Saints' Willie Snead: Limited again Thursday
Snead (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Saints head coach Sean Payton said just over a week ago that Snead is completely over the hamstring injury the wideout sustained in advance of the team's Week 4 win over the Dolphins, but based on Snead's recent activity, that might not be the case. Perhaps more so than the injury itself, Snead's conditioning might be the greater concern, as he had missed the team's first three games of the season while serving a suspension and is still easing back into peak physical form. In recognition of his lack of practice time over the last few weeks, the Saints limited Snead to just 21 offensive snaps in his season debut last week against the Lions. He should see a slight uptick in that count Sunday in Green Bay if he has in fact steered clear of an injury-related setback, but may not make for a trustworthy starting option in most fantasy settings.
