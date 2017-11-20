Saints' Willie Snead: Limited to 14 snaps

Snead only logged 14 snaps in Sunday's 34-31 overtime win over the Redskins, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

With the Saints forced to play from behind, it would seems the circumstances were favorable for Snead to at least approach his 36 snaps from the previous week's blowout win over the Bills. He instead was relegated to a minor role as the clear No. 4 receiver, while Michael Thomas (56 snaps), Ted Ginn (53) and Brandon Coleman (52) handled the vast majority of work in three-wide formations. Snead at least caught one pass for 12 yards on two targets, after failing to draw a single look in each of his previous three outings. It increasingly seems that an injury in front of him represents his only path to a major role in the New Orleans offense.