Saints' Willie Snead: Limited to 14 snaps
Snead only logged 14 snaps in Sunday's 34-31 overtime win over the Redskins, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With the Saints forced to play from behind, it would seems the circumstances were favorable for Snead to at least approach his 36 snaps from the previous week's blowout win over the Bills. He instead was relegated to a minor role as the clear No. 4 receiver, while Michael Thomas (56 snaps), Ted Ginn (53) and Brandon Coleman (52) handled the vast majority of work in three-wide formations. Snead at least caught one pass for 12 yards on two targets, after failing to draw a single look in each of his previous three outings. It increasingly seems that an injury in front of him represents his only path to a major role in the New Orleans offense.
More News
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...