Saints' Willie Snead: Limited Wednesday

Snead (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

In his first chance to play Week 4, Snead was unable to do so due to a hamstring injury and emerged from the Saints' ensuing bye by earning a "game-time decision" for Sunday's contest against the Lions. While he was able to make his season debut, he earned only 30 percent (21 of 71) of the offensive snaps, which translated to one catch (on three targets) for 11 yards. Clearly, the aforementioned ailment continues to linger, which by proxy hinders his potential output.