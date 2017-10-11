Saints' Willie Snead: Listed as limited participant
Snead (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Despite the limited designation, Snead was in pads for Wednesday's session, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Saints coach Sean Payton hinted that Snead is ready for Sunday's game against the Lions, saying that the wideout has recovered from his hamstring injury. Snead was suspended for the first three weeks of the season and held out with an injury in Week 4, but he'll likely have a major part in the game plan as the Saints come out of their bye week for a potential shootout against Detroit. He figures to operate as the team's primary slot receiver, which could lead to heavy target volume if the Lions deploy top cornerback Darius Slay as a shadow for Michael Thomas. It would still be encouraging to see Snead log a full practice by the end of the week.
