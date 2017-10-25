Saints' Willie Snead: Logs full practice Wednesday
Snead (hamstring) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Snead was a limited practice participant all last week and didn't end up playing in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Packers. His return to full participation Wednesday suggests he's on track for Sunday's game against the Bears, though the extent of his role would still be a question mark, considering he logged just 30 percent of the offensive snaps in his lone appearance this season.
More News
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...