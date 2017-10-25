Saints' Willie Snead: Logs full practice Wednesday

Snead (hamstring) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Snead was a limited practice participant all last week and didn't end up playing in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Packers. His return to full participation Wednesday suggests he's on track for Sunday's game against the Bears, though the extent of his role would still be a question mark, considering he logged just 30 percent of the offensive snaps in his lone appearance this season.