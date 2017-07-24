Saints' Willie Snead: Not holding out of camp
Snead will report Thursday for the start of Saints training camp despite not having signed his exclusive-rights tender, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Snead has totaled at least 69 receptions, 895 yards and three scores in both of his seasons since entering the league as an undrafted rookie. Given that success, and after New Orleans offloaded wideout Brandin Cooks this offseason, Snead has certainly proven himself more valuable than the one-year, $615,000 tender on the table. Knowing that, the 24-year-old has held off on signing the contract, instead continuing his quest for a long-term deal. Despite that dynamic, however, Snead didn't miss any of the Saints' offseason program and intends to report on time for training camp this week. In doing so, he hopes his team-oriented approach and increased responsibilities within the team's offense will result in a breakthrough in any contract negotiations.
