Saints' Willie Snead: Not holding out

Snead will report Thursday for the start of Saints training camp despite not having signed his exclusive-rights tender, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

Snead has totaled at least 69 receptions for 895 yards and three scores in both seasons since entering the league as an undrafted rookie. Given that success, and after New Orleans offloaded wideout Brandin Cooks this offseason, Snead has proven more valuable than the one-year, $615,000 tender on the table for him. Knowing that, the 24-year-old has held off on signing the contract, instead continuing his quest for a long-term deal. Despite that dynamic, however, Snead didn't miss any of the Saints' offseason program and intends to report on time for training camp this week. In doing so, he hopes his positive approach and rising value within the team's offense will result in a breakthrough to secure his future in New Orleans.