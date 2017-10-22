Saints' Willie Snead: Officially inactive Week 7

Snead (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Packers.

The designation comes as little surprise, as whispers of Snead's inability to suit up were heard earlier Sunday. The speedster's absence bumps up the prospects of Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, Jr. and Brandon Coleman in what should be competitive matchup against the Packers despite the absence of Aaron Rodgers (collarbone).

