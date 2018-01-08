Saints' Willie Snead: One catch in playoff win
Snead caught one pass on one target for seven yards in Sunday's 31-26 playoff win over the Panthers.
Snead played 20 of the Saints' 58 offensive snaps and was thoroughly out-produced by the three receivers ahead of him on the depth chart -- Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn and Brandon Coleman -- as well as tight end Josh Hill. Snead totaled just eight receptions for 92 yards in 11 regular season games, so it seems unlikely that he will emerge as a viable fantasy threat during the playoffs, particularly with a difficult test against a tough Vikings secondary on deck next week.
More News
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Posts 23-yard reception in win•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Could see expanded role in Week 15•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Invisible yet again•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Has best game on limited snaps•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: One catch in Week 12•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Limited to 14 snaps•
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...