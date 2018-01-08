Saints' Willie Snead: One catch in playoff win

Snead caught one pass on one target for seven yards in Sunday's 31-26 playoff win over the Panthers.

Snead played 20 of the Saints' 58 offensive snaps and was thoroughly out-produced by the three receivers ahead of him on the depth chart -- Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn and Brandon Coleman -- as well as tight end Josh Hill. Snead totaled just eight receptions for 92 yards in 11 regular season games, so it seems unlikely that he will emerge as a viable fantasy threat during the playoffs, particularly with a difficult test against a tough Vikings secondary on deck next week.