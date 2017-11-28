Saints' Willie Snead: One catch in Week 12
Snead caught one pass on one target in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Snead's only grab came in the red zone but he was dragged down a few yards short of the end zone on the play. Snead played only 19 of 57 offensive snaps (33 percent), so barring an injury to one of the Saints' top receivers, the Ball State product can likely be ignored in most fantasy leagues.
