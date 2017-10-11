Saints' Willie Snead: Over hamstring injury
Saints head coach Sean Payton said Snead has recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him inactive for the team's Week 4 win over the Dolphins, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
After completing a three-game suspension to begin the season, Snead had been eligible to make his 2017 debut Oct. 1, but according to Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, the wideout had been nursing the hamstring issue while serving the ban. As a result of Snead's limited practice involvement leading up to the game against the Dolphins in London, the Saints elected to hold him out of that contest and give him more time to heal up with the team on bye during the past week. It doesn't sound like Snead is in any jeopardy for Sunday's game against the Lions, but he'll need to turn in a full practice before he's officially removed from the Saints' injury report. A healthy Snead should quickly settle back in as quarterback Drew Brees' top underneath target.
