Saints' Willie Snead: Plays limited snaps in debut

Snead played only 30 percent of offensive snaps in Sunday's 52-38 win over the Lions, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Making his first appearance of the season, Snead finished fourth among New Orleans wideouts in snap share, trailing Michael Thomas (83 percent), Ted Ginn (52 percent) and Brandon Coleman (37 percent). Snead figures to see a larger share as he works his way into shape, though he didn't do himself any favors by catching just one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's game. It'll be tough for owners to trust him before seeing his workload return to its usual range. He logged 69 percent of offensive snaps in the 15 games he played last season, averaging 4.8 catches for 59.7 yards on 6.9 targets per game.