Saints' Willie Snead: Plays only four snaps
Snead played four offensive snaps in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The total ranked fifth among Saints wide receivers, trailing Brandon Coleman (48), Michael Thomas (47), Ted Ginn (37) and Tommylee Lewis (10). Snead still has time to earn a significant role by the end of the season, but it probably won't happen in Week 9 against Tampa Bay. He finished Sunday's win over the Bears without a target.
