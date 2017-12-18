Saints' Willie Snead: Posts 23-yard reception in win
Snead hauled in one of three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 31-19 win over the Jets.
The 25-year-old speedster saw some extra opportunities with Ted Ginn (ribs) sidelined for the contest, but Snead has still to log more than two catches in any game this season. With Michael Thomas, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara commanding such a large share of the offense, Snead has become an afterthought in this much more balanced 2017 version of the Saints' offense. Snead still boasts big-play upside due to his game-breaking speed, but his role is simply too small to warrant serious fantasy consideration.
