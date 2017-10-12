Saints' Willie Snead: Puts in limited practice Thursday

Snead (hamstring) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

After practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday, Snead indicated he was "definitely" ready to make his season debut Sunday against the Lions, per Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. A three-game suspension followed by a hamstring issue sidelined him for the Saints' first four contests, but Snead appears to be healthy again after having a chance to rest the hamstring during the team's Week 5 bye. Because of his lack of practice time to date with his team, Snead intimated that the Saints with "throw [him] back in slowly" Sunday, implying that he could take a bit of a backseat in the passing game to Ted Ginn and Brandon Coleman as secondary targets behind top wideout Michael Thomas. For that reason, it may be difficult for fantasy owners who have patiently been awaiting Snead's return to justify activating him in weekly leagues, and his upside in DFS contests could be similarly limited, too.