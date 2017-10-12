Saints' Willie Snead: Puts in limited practice Thursday
Snead (hamstring) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
After practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday, Snead indicated he was "definitely" ready to make his season debut Sunday against the Lions, per Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. A three-game suspension followed by a hamstring issue sidelined him for the Saints' first four contests, but Snead appears to be healthy again after having a chance to rest the hamstring during the team's Week 5 bye. Because of his lack of practice time to date with his team, Snead intimated that the Saints with "throw [him] back in slowly" Sunday, implying that he could take a bit of a backseat in the passing game to Ted Ginn and Brandon Coleman as secondary targets behind top wideout Michael Thomas. For that reason, it may be difficult for fantasy owners who have patiently been awaiting Snead's return to justify activating him in weekly leagues, and his upside in DFS contests could be similarly limited, too.
More News
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 6 slate, we give you start/sit advice for the AFC home games...
-
What you missed: Montgomery trending up?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...