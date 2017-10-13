Saints' Willie Snead: Questionable for Sunday

Snead (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Snead's three-game suspension covered much of his recovery from a hamstring injury, but he was still sidelined Week 4 and logged limited practices after the Saints' Week 5 bye. Alas, there's an expectation he'll make his season debut Sunday, which will be clarified in advance of the 1:00 PM ET kickoff.