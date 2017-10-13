Saints' Willie Snead: Questionable for Sunday
Snead (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Snead's three-game suspension covered much of his recovery from a hamstring injury, but he was still sidelined Week 4 and logged limited practices after the Saints' Week 5 bye. Alas, there's an expectation he'll make his season debut Sunday, which will be clarified in advance of the 1:00 PM ET kickoff.
More News
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Puts in limited practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Listed as limited participant•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Over hamstring injury•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Inactive Sunday•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Could be limited in first game•
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...
-
Week 6 WR Rankings
Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...
-
Week 6 TE Rankings
Need a tight end for this week? Check out our expert rankings.