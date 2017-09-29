Play

Saints' Willie Snead: Questionable for Week 4

Snead was limited at Friday's practice with a hamstring injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Snead was not listed on the Saints' injury report either of the first two days this week, but he apparently picked up a hamstring injury at some point, which seemingly leaves him less than 100 percent heading into Week 4. Snead is eligible to make his season debut this week after completing a three-game suspension, but it remains to be seen both if he will play, and if he will be limited at all if he does.

