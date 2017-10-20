Saints' Willie Snead: Questionable to face Packers

Snead (hamstring) was limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Snead was also a limited practice participant all last week and ended up playing in Sunday's 52-38 win over the Lions. He logged only 30 percent of the offensive snaps in that contest, catching one of three targets for 11 yards. Snead should be healthy enough to play against a vulnerable Green Bay secondary, but there's no guarantee his role increases from last week. The Saints seem content to rely on Michael Thomas, Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara and an improved defense, perhaps jeopardizing Drew Brees' streak of seven consecutive seasons with more than 40 pass attempts per game. Brees enters Sunday averaging 36.4 attempts, with Kamara and Ingram accounting for nearly one-third of the targets.