Saints' Willie Snead: Ready to return Week 4

Snead (suspension) is set to return for a Week 4 game against the Dolphins in London, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reports.

Brandon Coleman has served as the primary slot receiver in Snead's absence, catching seven of 10 targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns in three games. While Coleman was efficient with his opportunities and figures to retain some kind of role, Snead should have every chance to step in as Drew Brees' second-favorite target behind only Michael Thomas. The New Orleans passing attack draws a favorable Week 4 matchup with a Miami defense that has allowed opponents to complete 79 percent of their passes for 9.4 yards per attempt through two games.