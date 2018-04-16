Saints' Willie Snead: Reports for offseason program
Snead reported to the Saints on Monday for the beginning of the team's voluntary offseason workout program, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A restricted free agent, Snead hasn't signed his original-round tender for approximately $1.9 million, likely still hoping to sign an offer sheet with another team. His participation in the offseason program suggests he isn't happy with the offers he's getting and may prefer to stay with the Saints for another year before hitting unrestricted free agency next offseason. Coming off a monstrously disappointing 2017 campaign, Snead profiles as the Saints' likely No. 4 receiver after the team lured Cameron Meredith (knee) away from the Bears with the type of RFA offer sheet Snead would've liked to sign. Leading 2017 receivers Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn both are returning, while Meredith is optimistic he'll bounce back from last year's torn ACL in time for training camp. Snead visited with the Ravens a couple weeks ago, but he ultimately left Baltimore without signing an offer sheet. Per ESPN.com's Mike Triplett, Friday is the deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
